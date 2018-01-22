
New Zealand vs Pakistan 2018 News
thumb

New Zealand go 1-0 up in T20I series

Pakistan's miserable run in New Zealand continues as they lost by 7 wickets against New Zealand in the first T20I match.After a 5-0 defeat in the ODI series, Pakistan were looking

thumb

New Zealand complete whitewash in a nail biter

The fifth and the final ODI between New Zealand and Pakistan has come to an end and the Kiwis have completed the whitewash in a thrilling match which went down to the wire. Chasing

thumb

Boult bolts away Pakistan in third ODI, Kiwis win the series

Defending a measured total of 257 runs, New Zealand bolstered a huge win of 183 runs against Pakistan in the third one day international match in Dunedin on Saturday.Pakistan, impe

thumb

Guptill-Taylor makes it 2-0 for New Zealand

Just like the first ODI, rain caused interruptions in the 2nd ODI too between New Zealand and Pakistan but that couldn't stop New Zealand from winning the match and take 2-0 lead i

thumb

Williamson ton breaks Pakistan streak

New Zealand have sealed a 66-run (D/L method) victory over Pakistan in the first ODI at Basin Reserve, Wellington. The hosts are leading the five-match series 1-0.Pakistan chose to

