New Zealand vs Pakistan 2018 News
New Zealand go 1-0 up in T20I series
Pakistan's miserable run in New Zealand continues as they lost by 7 wickets against New Zealand in the first T20I match.After a 5-0 defeat in the ODI series, Pakistan were looking
New Zealand complete whitewash in a nail biter
The fifth and the final ODI between New Zealand and Pakistan has come to an end and the Kiwis have completed the whitewash in a thrilling match which went down to the wire. Chasing
Boult bolts away Pakistan in third ODI, Kiwis win the series
Defending a measured total of 257 runs, New Zealand bolstered a huge win of 183 runs against Pakistan in the third one day international match in Dunedin on Saturday.Pakistan, impe
Guptill-Taylor makes it 2-0 for New Zealand
Just like the first ODI, rain caused interruptions in the 2nd ODI too between New Zealand and Pakistan but that couldn't stop New Zealand from winning the match and take 2-0 lead i
Williamson ton breaks Pakistan streak
New Zealand have sealed a 66-run (D/L method) victory over Pakistan in the first ODI at Basin Reserve, Wellington. The hosts are leading the five-match series 1-0.Pakistan chose to