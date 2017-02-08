Mohit Ahlawat News
Mohit sets a rare record
Delhi’s wicket-keeper batsman Mohit Ahlawat has set a rare record as he scored triple century in a T20 game. This record was not set either in an international match or a well-kno
██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗ ███╗ ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║ ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║ ██║ ██║ ██║██║ ██║█████╗ ██████╔╝ ██╔╝╚██║ ██║ ██║ ██║██╔████╔██║ ██║ ██║ ██║██║ ██║██╔══╝ ██╔══██╗ ██╔╝ ██║ ██║ ██║ ██║██║╚██╔╝██║ ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║ ██║ ██║ ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝
██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗ ███╗ ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║ ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║ ██║ ██║ ██║██║ ██║█████╗ ██████╔╝ ██╔╝╚██║ ██║ ██║ ██║██╔████╔██║ ██║ ██║ ██║██║ ██║██╔══╝ ██╔══██╗ ██╔╝ ██║ ██║ ██║ ██║██║╚██╔╝██║ ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║ ██║ ██║ ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝