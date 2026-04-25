Mohammad Asghar News
Former umpire Mohammad Asghar dies at 73
Former umpire Mohammad Asghar haspassed away at the age of 73. He was a familiar and respected face inBangladesh cricket for many years and also worked at the international level.T
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