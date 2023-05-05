Katherine Brunt News
Katherine Sciver-Brunt announce retirement from international cricket
Katherine Sciver-Brunt, England'swomen's limited overs bowler, announced her international retirement on Friday. She had already announced her retirement from regional cricket but
Twitter reacts after Katherine's controversial act in Women’s T20 World Cup 2020
England woman pacer Katherine Brunt made the headlines recently after she did not complete a Mankad run out in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup during the final over of the game a
Video: Third umpire overturns Smriti's dismissal
There have been several cases in the past where players got out due to massive controversy. However, due to DRS technology, the decisions have been overturned. Sometimes, third ump
England woman cricketer announces engagement with her teammate
England cricketers namely Nat Scivers and Katherine Brunt have announced their engagement on Friday. "Welcome to our wine and magazine party," Scivers posted a photo with her fianc