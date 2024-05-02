Josh Baker News
Worcestershire spinner Josh Baker dies at 20
English Worcestershire left-arm spinner Josh Baker has been passed away at the age of 20. He played 47 matches at Worcestershire and featured twice for England U-19 team.Josh Baker
