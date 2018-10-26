James Sutherland News
It was a serious WTF moment: Sutherland re-talks about Newlands scandal
Departing Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland regrets about the Newlands scandal and believes things would not have go this far if he would have intervene earlier i
James Sutherland resigns as Cricket Australia CEO
James Sutherland, the backbone of Cricket Australia for the majority of his administrative career, has resigned his CEO post. The 52-year-old James Sutherland shocked everyone by r
I'm not resigning: CA Chief Sutherland
Cricket Australia Chief James Sutherland has vowed not to resign from his post in the rear of the dismantling ball tampering issue; further he reckoned this only strengthened his c