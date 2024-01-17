Ispahani News
Ispahani retains BPL 2024 title rights
Ispahani is the title sponsor ofBangladesh Premier League (BPL) this season as well. Apart from this, the mobilebanking organization Nagad has been added. The 10th season of BPL is
