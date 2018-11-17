IPL 12 News
McCullum has message for Kohli and RCB
Ahead of the IPL 2019 players' auction, Royal Challangers Bangalore (RCB) retained 14 players while released 10, inlcluding New Zealand's aggressive batsman Brendon McCullum.[capti
IPL 12: Aussie and English cricketers not available beyond May 1
Australian and English cricketers will not be available for participation in the next Indian Premier League (IPL) beyond May (1), informed the Cricket Australia (CA) and the Englan
Zaheer to join MI, Malinga will return as a player
Former India pace spearhead Zaheer Khan, who had previously played three seasons for Mumbai Indians, is set to return to its dugout again, but this time as a coach.[caption id="att
Dhawan likely to move to Daredevils
Reports have claimed that Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Shikhar Dhawan would be transferred to his first IPL franchise Delhi Daredevils in next year's tournament.[caption id="attachme