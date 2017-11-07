India vs New Zealand 2017 News
India seals series in 8 overs thriller
Just like the ODI series between India and New Zealand ended, the T20I series ended in same fashion and in favour of the hosts as they won the match by 6 runs in a 8 over thriller.
Munro's ton levels series for New Zealand
The 2nd T20I match, a match under the lights with a beautiful batting track at the Rajkot. New Zealand didn't fail to capitalize after electing to bat first.The openers started off
India beats New Zealand; Pakistan becomes no. 1 T20I Team
After a competitive ODI series between New Zealand and India, Blackcaps couldn't stand strong in the 1st T20I as they suffered defeat by a huge margin of 53 runs. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ ভার
Kohli wallops 32nd ODI ton, rewrites record book
The Virat Kohli rampage is on the run; sweeping New Zealand away in the third one day international match in Kanpur, the Indian skipper booked his 32nd ODI hundred and with that, h
MCA head curator caught blatantly for pitch tempering before 2nd India-NZ ODI
Just hours before the second ODI between India and New Zealand, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium’s head curator Pandurang Salgaonkar was caught in the hidden camera of an En