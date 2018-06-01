
ICC World XI vs Windies 2018 News
thumb

Windies outplay World XI in charity T20I

Windies have dominated star-studded ICC World XI in the Hurricane Relief T20 Challenge at Lord's with a 72-run win. This is Windies' fourth-biggest win in T20Is.[caption id="attach

thumb

Live: World XI bowl first in one-off T20I

Shahid Afridi-led ICC World XI have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Windies in the Hurricane Relief T20 Challenge match at Lord's Cricket Ground, the Home of Cricket

thumb

Lord's set to witness historical exhibition match

The iconic Lord's Cricket Ground is all set to witness a special fundraising T20 International match between the ICC World XI and Windies, on Thursday  31st May 2018. The match wil

thumb

Tamim fitter than before

Tamim Iqbal has recovered from knee injury which ruled him out of cricket for two months. He is feeling way fitter than before.  [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ তামিমের চোখ ইনিংসের প্রথম ৬ ওভ

thumb

Raising funds goal for Tamim

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal is excited to play at Lord's Cricket Ground, the Home of Cricket, after a long time as he will represent ICC World XI against Windies this month.[capt

thumb

Lamichhane included in World XI; Shakib withdraws

Nepalese leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane has been included in ICC World XI squad for charity T20I against Windies at Lord's on May 31. Meanwhile, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Ha

thumb

Afridi, Malik, Perera to play for World XI

Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera and Pakistan veterans Shoaib Malik and Shahid Afridi have confirmed their participation for ICC World XI in a charity T20I against Windies in late May th

