Windies outplay World XI in charity T20I
Windies have dominated star-studded ICC World XI in the Hurricane Relief T20 Challenge at Lord's with a 72-run win. This is Windies' fourth-biggest win in T20Is.[caption id="attach
Live: World XI bowl first in one-off T20I
Shahid Afridi-led ICC World XI have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Windies in the Hurricane Relief T20 Challenge match at Lord's Cricket Ground, the Home of Cricket
Lord's set to witness historical exhibition match
The iconic Lord's Cricket Ground is all set to witness a special fundraising T20 International match between the ICC World XI and Windies, on Thursday 31st May 2018. The match wil
Tamim fitter than before
Tamim Iqbal has recovered from knee injury which ruled him out of cricket for two months. He is feeling way fitter than before. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ তামিমের চোখ ইনিংসের প্রথম ৬ ওভ
Raising funds goal for Tamim
Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal is excited to play at Lord's Cricket Ground, the Home of Cricket, after a long time as he will represent ICC World XI against Windies this month.[capt
Lamichhane included in World XI; Shakib withdraws
Nepalese leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane has been included in ICC World XI squad for charity T20I against Windies at Lord's on May 31. Meanwhile, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Ha
Afridi, Malik, Perera to play for World XI
Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera and Pakistan veterans Shoaib Malik and Shahid Afridi have confirmed their participation for ICC World XI in a charity T20I against Windies in late May th