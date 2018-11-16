ICC Women's WT20 2018 News
Van Niekerk and Kapp become first married couple to bat together in an ICC tournament
South Africa's Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp achieved a very rare kind of feat in sports as they became the first married couple to bat together in an ICC tournament.In South
Women's WT20 2018 fixtures out
International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the fixtures for 2018 Women's World T20 in Windies. A total of 23 matches will played in the ten-team tournament in November.[capt