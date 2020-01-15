ICC Awards 2019 News
Ben Stokes named ICC Player of the Year
English all-rounder Ben Stokes has been named as the ICC 2019 player of the year for his incredible show in the World Cup and the Ashes.Ben Stokes has won the Sir Garfield Sobers a
