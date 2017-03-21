
ICC all rounder ranking News
thumb

Shakib eclipses Ashwin to become top all-rounder in Tests

Shakib Al Hasan has rescued top position in the ICC Test all-rounder rankings again as a result yet again he has becomes the topper in all the three formats of cricket in ICC all-r

thumb

Shakib topples Ashwin to regain number one all rounder position in all formats

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan topples Ravichandran Ashwin of India to regain his top position as the best all-rounder in Test cricket of International Cricket Council

