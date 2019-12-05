
GS Lakhsmi News
thumb

India's GS Lakshmi set to become first female match referee to run men's ODI

India's GS Lakshmi has entered right into the history books as she is all set to become the first female match referee to officiate in a men's ODI match.She will oversee the openin

thumb

India's GS Lakshmi becomes first woman ICC match referee

India’s GS Lakshmi became the first woman to be recruited to the ICC International Panel of Match Referees. Following Claire Polosak's resignation, who had previously, this month b

