Ferdous News
Watch Ashraful, Nasir, Anamul, Al Amin in a game show
Four star cricketers of the time Mohammad Ashraful, Nasir Hossain, Al – Amin Hossain, and Anamul Haque Bijoy have made pair with four popular actresses to entertain the spectators
██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗ ███╗ ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║ ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║ ██║ ██║ ██║██║ ██║█████╗ ██████╔╝ ██╔╝╚██║ ██║ ██║ ██║██╔████╔██║ ██║ ██║ ██║██║ ██║██╔══╝ ██╔══██╗ ██╔╝ ██║ ██║ ██║ ██║██║╚██╔╝██║ ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║ ██║ ██║ ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝
██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗ ███╗ ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║ ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║ ██║ ██║ ██║██║ ██║█████╗ ██████╔╝ ██╔╝╚██║ ██║ ██║ ██║██╔████╔██║ ██║ ██║ ██║██║ ██║██╔══╝ ██╔══██╗ ██╔╝ ██║ ██║ ██║ ██║██║╚██╔╝██║ ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║ ██║ ██║ ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝