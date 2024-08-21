Faruk Ahmed News
Faruk Ahmed appointed as new BCB president
Faruk Ahmed, the former captain and chiefselector of the Bangladesh national cricket team, has been elected as the newpresident of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). This signific
