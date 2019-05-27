England and Wales News
One lakh women bought ICC World Cup 2019 tickets: ICC
World cricket’s governing body International Cricket Council reported that more than one lakh tickets for the ICC 2019 World Cup have been bought by women.[caption id="attachment_1
ICC World Cup 2019: Host England Are Hot Favorite
Host England are tipped as hot favorite by many analysts and observers for lifting the ICC Cricket world cup 2019. With 122 points England is now sitting on top of the ICC ODI rank
Tickets for WC 2019 warm-up games to go on sale
The World Cup fever is not too far away from the blistering pace and the tickets for the official warm-up games prior to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 will go on sale at 10a
Australian great Glenn McGrath picks his favorite team for the World Cup
Australian great fast bowler Glenn McGrath picked India and England as the top picks to win the ICC World Cup 2019. He said that the bowling unit will hold the way to the fortunes
ICC opens Online Portal for WC 2019 public screening
The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Wednesday, opened an online portal for parties interested in staging ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 public screening events.Accessible at ht
WC 2019 to be broadcast in cinema screening?
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has set forth a new dimension of broadcasting cricket matches, clearly to say World Cup 2019 matches through releasing Invitation to Tender
'ECB accused of discriminating with color blinds using pink ball'
Within no time after successfully arranging their first day-night Test match, cricket authorities of England and Wales cricket board have been accused of discriminating with color
Prince of Wales to open ICC Champions Trophy action in Oval
Prince of Wales Charles Phillip Arthur George will inaugurate ICC Champions Trophy, 2017 in an occasion on 25th of May at Oval.A cricket tournament has been arranged with eight pri