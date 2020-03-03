DY Patil T20 Cup tournament News
Watch: Hardik Pandya hits 37-ball century ahead of IPL 2020
It has been a long time since Hardik Pandya was seen on the cricket field. He has finally regained his match fitness after sustaining an acute lower back injury five months ago. Th
Hardik Pandya in trouble after yet another controversy
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya who is currently out of the national team set up has landed himself in yet another controversy and this time for wearing a helmet with BCCI's logo a
Vintage Yuvraj Singh is back with a bang, slams 80 off 57 in T20 Cup match
Sixer King Yuvraj Singh is making a statement now after a while! He might have been in the end of the finishing stages of his career but his 80-run knock off just 57 balls in the D