Dr Debashish Chowdhury News
thumb

Tamim doubtful for one-off Test

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal suffered a knee injury in his right leg during the Dhaka Premier League (DPL). He has not recovered from the injury yet. So his chances of playing in

thumb

Sri Lanka tour is hardly possible: Akram Khan

Bangladesh have been scheduled to play a three-match Test series against Sri Lanka in July- August. But as the global pandemic remains unchanged, there is a continuous apprehension

thumb

BCB chief physician in quarantine including two players

The coronavirus has turned into a terrible shape. More than 10,000 people have already died worldwide. The deadly virus is also spread in Bangladesh. The number of people affected

thumb

Mashrafe is fine now

Bangladesh ODI skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza was admitted to hospital on Saturday due to losing blood through cough. Then he underwent through some tests there including lungs test,

