DQ vs JB News
Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes Match 13, ZIM Afro T10, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Durban Qalandars meets the Joburg Buffaloes in Game 13 of the Zim Afro T10 League. The game will be played at Harare Sports Club.In Game 13 of the 2023 Zim Afro T10, Durban Qalanda
Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes Match 5, ZIM Afro T10, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Durban Qalandars (DB) will take on Joburg Buffaloes (JBL) in game five of the 2023 Zim Afro T10 at Harare Sports Club on Saturday (July 22).In game five of the 2023 Zim Afro T10, t