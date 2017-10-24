Darrel Hair News
Test umpire Darrel Hair found guilty of stealing!
Former Test umpire Darrel Hair has been handed an 18 month bond of ‘Good behavior’ by an Australian court after he was found guilty of stealing from a liquor store where he worked.
