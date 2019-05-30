Cricket World Cup 2019 team preview News
CWC team preview: Australia on 'mission hexa'
Five-time world champions, also the current trophy holders Australia are back on track after poor form. They are one of the favourites to win this year's World Cup in England and W
CWC team preview: Dark horses New Zealand
Coming into any global tournament, New Zealand are not usually termed as the favourites to win a trophy but they are recognized as a strong force. The same goes for them in this IC
CWC team preview: South Africa
South Africa are defined as 'chokers' at global tournaments. However, this team a young and experience packed Proteas side would love to erase the obloquy in the ICC Cricket World
CWC team preview: Ignore 'out-of-form Pakistan' at your own risk
Considered as the most unpredictable team in cricket, the Sarfraz Ahmed led Pakistan is all set to surprise the cricket world for one more time. A repeat of 1992 is very unlikely a
CWC team preview: Men in Blue
Virat Kohli &amp; Co would certainly be worried about how things panned out for them since the last couple of months till date. Just as when they were looking too good playing
CWC team preview: Will the Lions rejuvenate their previous domination?
If anyone ask you to bet on Sri Lanka team to win the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, there will be a few. In fact, their die-hard fans will think twice before they go for a team
CWC team preview: Afghanistan
Participating in only their second ever 50-over World Cup event, Afghanistan reckon to be a surprise package in England and Wales. Cricket's newest Test-playing nation has come a l
CWC team preview: Calypso Windies
Initially failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup, two-time champions Windies found their way to the tournament from the qualifiers. Can they provide another World Cup classic in
CWC team preview: Hosts, favourites England
If you ask about which is the most successful ODI team after 2015 World Cup then your answer is likely to be England. Going into the 2019 World Cup, England will enjoy the advantag
CWC team preview: Can Tigers create new history?
Every four years gap would get you a mega sports event. The year 2019 belongs to the 12th ICC Cricket World Cup in England and Wales. As bring team previews of all the ten teams, w