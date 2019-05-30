
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Cricket World Cup 2019 team preview
Cricket World Cup 2019 team preview News
thumb

CWC team preview: Australia on 'mission hexa'

Five-time world champions, also the current trophy holders Australia are back on track after poor form. They are one of the favourites to win this year's World Cup in England and W

thumb

CWC team preview: Dark horses New Zealand

Coming into any global tournament, New Zealand are not usually termed as the favourites to win a trophy but they are recognized as a strong force. The same goes for them in this IC

thumb

CWC team preview: South Africa

South Africa are defined as 'chokers' at global tournaments. However, this team a young and experience packed Proteas side would love to erase the obloquy in the ICC Cricket World

thumb

CWC team preview: Ignore 'out-of-form Pakistan' at your own risk

Considered as the most unpredictable team in cricket, the Sarfraz Ahmed led Pakistan is all set to surprise the cricket world for one more time. A repeat of 1992 is very unlikely a

thumb

CWC team preview: Men in Blue

Virat Kohli &amp;amp; Co would certainly be worried about how things panned out for them since the last couple of months till date. Just as when they were looking too good playing

thumb

CWC team preview: Will the Lions rejuvenate their previous domination?

If anyone ask you to bet on Sri Lanka team to win the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, there will be a few. In fact, their die-hard fans will think twice before they go for a team

thumb

CWC team preview: Afghanistan

Participating in only their second ever 50-over World Cup event, Afghanistan reckon to be a surprise package in England and Wales. Cricket's newest Test-playing nation has come a l

thumb

CWC team preview: Calypso Windies

Initially failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup, two-time champions Windies found their way to the tournament from the qualifiers. Can they provide another World Cup classic in

thumb

CWC team preview: Hosts, favourites England

If you ask about which is the most successful ODI team after 2015 World Cup then your answer is likely to be England. Going into the 2019 World Cup, England will enjoy the advantag

thumb

CWC team preview: Can Tigers create new history?

Every four years gap would get you a mega sports event. The year 2019 belongs to the 12th ICC Cricket World Cup in England and Wales. As bring team previews of all the ten teams, w

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.