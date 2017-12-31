
cricket.com.au News
Gayle, AB in CA's T20 XI of 2017

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been picked in cricket.com.au's T20 XI of 2017. The XI has been made combining domestic T20 matches and T20 Internationals.CA's T20 XI:1.

Cricket Australia declares leading ODI cricketers list of 2016-17

The popular cricket based online news portal cricket. com.au has recently announced the list of leading cricketers in ODIs of 2016-17. Five batsmen and five bowlers alongside three

cricket.com.au picks Fizz in T20 team of the year

Australia's leading cricket website cricket.com.au has picked their definitive Twenty20 team of the year 2016. Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman has got a place in it. [নিউজটি বাংলায়

