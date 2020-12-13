Coronavirus test News
Tamim feels ill, coronavirus test tomorrow
Fortune Barishal have secured the play-off by defeating Beximco Dhaka by 2 runs in the last match of league stage of Bangabandhu T20 Cup tournament. But the main topic from this ma
Mahmudul tests negative
The ICC Under-19 World Cup-winning member Mahmudul Hasan Joy has finally been tested negative for COVID-19. Earlier on he was tested positive ahead of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup and t
BCB recruits two corona specialists for the cricketers
Bangladesh Cricket Board choose the favourable time to resume cricket without any risk. Therefore, the board has detailed every single player for individual training. Although, the
One cricketer tests positive for coronavirus in second phase
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has recently started coronavirus test for the players who are called for the under-19 camp which is scheduled to be held at BKSP from August 23 t
MS Dhoni undergoes Covid-19 test for upcoming IPL season
The cash-rich Indian Premier League which was postponed in the month of March due to coronavirus crisis in India has now been rescheduled in the United Arab Emirates beginning on S