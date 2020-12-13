
Coronavirus test News
thumb

Tamim feels ill, coronavirus test tomorrow

Fortune Barishal have secured the play-off by defeating Beximco Dhaka by 2 runs in the last match of league stage of Bangabandhu T20 Cup tournament. But the main topic from this ma

thumb

Mahmudul tests negative

The ICC Under-19 World Cup-winning member Mahmudul Hasan Joy has finally been tested negative for COVID-19. Earlier on he was tested positive ahead of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup and t

thumb

BCB recruits two corona specialists for the cricketers

Bangladesh Cricket Board choose the favourable time to resume cricket without any risk. Therefore, the board has detailed every single player for individual training. Although, the

thumb

One cricketer tests positive for coronavirus in second phase

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has recently started coronavirus test for the players who are called for the under-19 camp which is scheduled to be held at BKSP from August 23 t

thumb

MS Dhoni undergoes Covid-19 test for upcoming IPL season

The cash-rich Indian Premier League which was postponed in the month of March due to coronavirus crisis in India has now been rescheduled in the United Arab Emirates beginning on S

