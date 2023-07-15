
Commentary box News
thumb

Commentary panel announces for Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test series

The commentary panel for the highly-anticipated Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka test series has been announced, with the return of former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja the main talking point.Sri

thumb

Ramiz Raja set to return to commentary box for PAK-SL Test series

Former cricketer Ramiz Raja will return to the commentary box for the two-game Test series against Sri Lanka later this month.Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raj

