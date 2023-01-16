Car accident News
Rishabh Pant breaks silence for the first time after dangerous car accident
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant hasbroken his silence 17 days after the horrific road accident. Thanking everyonein two separate tweets, Pant confirms his successful surgery.Pant suc
Rishabh Pant likely to miss at least 18 months of cricket: reports
Rishabh Pant, India's star wicketkeeper batter, is likely to be out for at least 18 months in what will prove to be a major setback for the country.India's national cricket team ha
Rishabh Pant to be shifted Mumbai today for further treatment
India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who survived a horrific car crash last month, is set to be transferred to Mumbai for further treatment of his injuries, according to
Rishabh Pant likely to be shifted to Delhi or Mumbai for further treatment: reports
Delhi &amp; District Cricket Association director Shyam Sharma said a DDCA team will be at Max Hospital in Dehradun to monitor the health of Indian star cricketer Rishabh Pant,
Rishabh Pant gets injured seriously in a car accident
India cricketer Rishabh Pant hasbeen injured in a terrible car accident and taken to Roorkee Civil Hospitalafter the accident near his hometown Roorkee in Uttarakhand. After firstt
Pant Brain, spinal cord MRI result is normal, undergoes plastic surgery
Rishabh Pant had a miraculous escape when his luxury car fell asleep at the wheel on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday and caught fire and caught fire.Indian
Cricket fraternity expresses condolences to Rishabh Pant following his car accident
India wicket-keeper batterRishabh Pant was not having a good time after being dropped from the limited-oversteam. But this time he suffered an accident, which knocked him out of th