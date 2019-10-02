
CAC News
Kapil Dev quits as CAC chief

1983 World Cup-winning former India skipper Kapil Dev has announced his decision to resign as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Cricket Advisory Committee Chairman.Kapil

Mike Hesson congratulates Ravi Shastri

After Ravi Shastri was handed the job to continue as India's chief coach for the next two years, former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson, who had also applied for the same position, c

Twitter reacts to Ravi Shastri's reappointment

Three-member Cricket Advisory Committee- (CAC) comprising Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy announced that Ravi Shastri is the top candidate to coach the Indian cr

Shastri retained as India coach

In the latest development, Ravi Shastri has been retained as the chief coach of the Indian cricket team as he has signed a two-year contract.[caption id="attachment_81135" align="a

6 big faces short-listed for India job

As many as six candidates including the current chief coach Ravi Shastri were short-listed for the high-profile posting of the Indian cricket team’s head coach.[caption id="attachm

Ganguly ready to quit Indian cricket committee

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly is even ready to step down from the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after Chief Executive

