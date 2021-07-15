
Bharath Arun News
thumb

Three members of Indian squad isolated after throwdown specialist tested positive

Three more members of the Indian travelling squad have been isolated in England after the throwdown specialistDayanand Garani tested positive for COVID-19.Indian team residing in E

thumb

Bumrah might not undergo back surgery

According to the latest reports, Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is unlikely to the lower back surgery after consulting specialists in the UK.Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is

thumb

Arun reveals one of the best fast-bowling spells by an Indian

Indian team's bowling coach Bharath Arun is very much aware of Jasprit Bumrah's strengths and the former feels that the latter's five-wicket haul in the second innings of the 1st T

