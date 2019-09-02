
BCB XI vs Afghanistan News
thumb

BCB XI batsmen fail in preparation match against Afghanistan

The two day preparation match between BCB XI and visiting Afghanistan has ended with no results at the M. A. Aziz Stadium in Chittagong on Sunday.[caption id="attachment_128166" al

thumb

Al-Amin rattles Afghanistan in first day of preparation match

In the first day of two-day preparation match between visiting Afghanistan and BCB XI, Afghanistan, after batting first, scored 242 runs for the loss of 6 wickets at the end.[capti

