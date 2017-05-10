Bangladesh vs Ireland Wolves News
Blistering hundred by Sabbir in practice match
[caption id="attachment_72991" align="aligncenter" width="740"] Blistering hundred by Sabbir in practice match.[/caption]Bangladesh Cricket team top order batsman Sabbir Rahman has
Bangladesh put a massive total of 394 against Ireland Wolves
Bangladesh Cricket Board XI set a massive total of 394 runs for losing 7 wickets in 50 overs against Ireland Wolves.
Tamim gets out after smashing quick fifty
Bangladesh cricket team take on Ireland Wolves in their last 50-overs warm-up match before the tri-nation series which is scheduled to go underway from 12 May. After winning the
Bangladesh opt to bat first against Ireland Wolves
