Bangladesh vs Ireland Wolves News
thumb

Blistering hundred by Sabbir in practice match

[caption id="attachment_72991" align="aligncenter" width="740"] Blistering hundred by Sabbir in practice match.[/caption]Bangladesh Cricket team top order batsman Sabbir Rahman has

thumb

Bangladesh put a massive total of 394 against Ireland Wolves

Bangladesh Cricket Board XI set a massive total of 394 runs for losing 7 wickets in 50 overs against Ireland Wolves. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ ব্যাটসম্যানদের দৃঢ়তায় রান পাহাড়ে বাংলাদেশ]After w

thumb

Tamim gets out after smashing quick fifty

Bangladesh cricket team take on Ireland Wolves in their last 50-overs warm-up match before the tri-nation series which is scheduled to go underway from 12 May.  After winning  the

thumb

Bangladesh opt to bat first against Ireland Wolves

Bangladesh cricket team take on Ireland Wolves in their last 50-overs warm-up match before the tri-nation series which is scheduled to go underway from 12 May.  [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ উলভসে

