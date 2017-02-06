Bangladesh vs India A News
Live: Bangladesh vs India 'A', Day-2
Bangladesh Cricket team started their mission India with a miserable batting collapse. The batsmen gave the opponents easy wickets at regular intervals. It was because of captain M
Tigers ready for their battle against India 'A'
Bangladesh cricket team are all set to play their first match of India tour as the Tigers are going to take on India ‘A’ from Sunday in the only two days warm-up match of this seri
Mukund to lead India 'A' against Bangladesh
Bangladesh cricket team are all set to fly India to play their historic one-match Test series in Indian soil for the first time in their cricket history. Before the kick off this T
Bangladesh to face India 'A' in only warm up match
Bangladesh cricket team are all set to play their historic one-match Test series in India for the very first time. On Friday Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Bangla