Australia vs South Africa 2018 News
Phehlukwayo spotted with Apple Watch during match, raises serious questions
Andile Phehlukwayo was spotted wearing an Apple watch during the one-off T20I against Australia on Saturday.Controversy sparked surrounding the one off T20 international between Au
Watch: Rabada bowls a bizarre delivery to Maxwell
South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada bowled one of the most bizarre deliveries in the history of the game.South Africa took on Australia in the one-off T20I on November 17th in
South Africa seal easy win despite Maxwell's all-round effort
Glenn Maxwell's all-round performance went in vain as South Africa won the only T20I by 21 runs in a rain-affected encounter.Hosts Australia won the toss and opted to field first a
Du Plessis reveals retirement plan
Faf du Plessis, the captain of South Africa cricket team, has revealed his plan for T20I farewell.[caption id="attachment_108736" align="aligncenter" width="1008"] 2020 ICC World T
Du Plessis-Miller set up series win for South Africa
Shaun Marsh's hundred goes in vain as a joint effort from the bowlers and hundreds from David Miller and Faf du Plessis earlier seal the series win for South Africa.A match with fu
Watch: Faf du Plessis sends the ball out of the park with single hand
Faf du Plessis played another captain's innings of 125 runs from 114 balls against Australia that includes a six to the cover region with the single hand.South Africa are currently
Australia clinch a thriller to level series
Australia finally gets the taste of an ODI win after 287 days as they beat South Africa by 7 runs to level the 3 match ODI series.After 7 straight defeats, the men in yellow finall
McDermott included in Australia's ODI squad
Australia batsman Ben McDermott has been added in the ODI squad for the rest of the matches against South Africa as cover for Shaun Marsh while he recovers from minor surgery.Mars
Finch promises that the wheels will turn
Australia's ODI series against South Africa started in the most worst possible way as South Africa won the match comfortably by 6 wickets. However, Australia captain Aaron Finch pr
Australia's 'Elite Honesty' termed 'verbal diarrhoea' by Warne!
Australia has been defeated by South Africa in a margin of 6 wickets in the first ODI match in Perth.Australia’s living legend Shane Warne, who are known never to cut his words onl
Pacey Proteas trashed Aussies in first ODI
In the first match of the three match one day international series, South Africa claimed a six wicket win against Australia in Perth on Sunday.Photo: ESPNCricinfoA Dale Steyn led p
Australia still 'dangerous' in absence of Smith-Warner, warns Steyn
South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn believes Australia is still a dangerous side without the presence of two experienced players Steve Smith and David Warner, who are banned due to