Can Hong Kong assemble surprise?
Hong Kong are the last of the six participants for Asia Cup 2018 in United Arab Emirates. Undoubtedly the most trivialized team are in strong group of India and Pakistan.[caption i
Afghanistan aplomb threat in Asia Cup
Afghanistan could make a surprise or two in the Asia Cup in United Arab Emirates, a country where they are used to play on it. It's only their second appearance in the main event.[
India still serious contenders for Asia Cup
Six-time Asia Cup (five times ODI Asia Cup) holders India are hot favourites any every major tournament. It's no different in the upcoming Asia Cup 2018 in United Arab Emirates.[ca
Can young blood give Pakistan Asia Cup win?
Two-time Asia Cup champions Pakistan will look to win their third Asian championship on their virtual 'home ground', United Arab Emirates. The current Champions Trophy winners are
Malinga's return expected to boost Sri Lanka
Five-time Asia Cup winners Sri Lanka will look to defend the ODI format title in the Asia Cup 2018, that starts on September 15. A mixture of seniors and youngsters could give the
Will Bangladesh finally win Asian title?
Bangladesh, runners-up of 2012 ODI Asia Cup and 2016 T20I Asia Cup, have another chance to claim their first major tournament trophy. Their growth in ODI format has put more expect