Asia Cup 2018 team preview News
thumb

Can Hong Kong assemble surprise?

Hong Kong are the last of the six participants for Asia Cup 2018 in United Arab Emirates. Undoubtedly the most trivialized team are in strong group of India and Pakistan.[caption i

thumb

Afghanistan aplomb threat in Asia Cup

Afghanistan could make a surprise or two in the Asia Cup in United Arab Emirates, a country where they are used to play on it. It's only their second appearance in the main event.[

thumb

India still serious contenders for Asia Cup

Six-time Asia Cup (five times ODI Asia Cup) holders India are hot favourites any every major tournament. It's no different in the upcoming Asia Cup 2018 in United Arab Emirates.[ca

thumb

Can young blood give Pakistan Asia Cup win?

Two-time Asia Cup champions Pakistan will look to win their third Asian championship on their virtual 'home ground', United Arab Emirates. The current Champions Trophy winners are

thumb

Malinga's return expected to boost Sri Lanka

Five-time Asia Cup winners Sri Lanka will look to defend the ODI format title in the Asia Cup 2018, that starts on September 15. A mixture of seniors and youngsters could give the

thumb

Will Bangladesh finally win Asian title?

Bangladesh, runners-up of 2012 ODI Asia Cup and 2016 T20I Asia Cup, have another chance to claim their first major tournament trophy. Their growth in ODI format has put more expect

