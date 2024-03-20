Ali Athar Khan News
T20 world cup trophy tour kicks off in New York
The 9th edition of ICC men's T20 world cup is set to be commenced from 1st June 2024. This is the first time this tournament will have 20 nations for the glory of the shortest form
