Al Amin Hossain hat-trick News
Photo Album: Barisal Bulls vs Sylhet Superstars, 6th match, BPL-3
Some stunning fast bowling by Al – Amin Hossain which has been supported well enough by spinner Taijul Islam has led Barisal Bulls to successfully defend their paltry total of 108
Video Clip: Al-Amin achieves 1st hat trick of BPL- 3
Pacer Al - Amin Hossain has just achieved the first hat trick of the third edition of the Bangladesh Premier League.Defending an insignificant score of 108, Barisal Bulls opened up