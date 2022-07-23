Afghanistan Head Coach News
Former England player Jonathan Trott appointed as head coach of Afghanistan
Former England middle-class batsman Jonathan Trott has been appointed head coach of the Afghan men's team.Former England middle-order batsman Jonathan Trott was appointed as the ne
Afghanistan interested in Misbah-ul-Haq as head coach: reports
Former Pakistani skipper Misbah-Ul-Haq is likely to become the next head coach of the Afghan cricket team. He resigned as head coach of the Pakistan cricket team ahead of the T20 W