All the records registered by Bangladesh in first ODI vs Pakistan
Bangladesh produced a dominant performance to defeat Pakistan in the opening match of the three-game ODI series as they secured a comfortable 8-wicket victory.The match saw Banglad
Miraz credits bowlers after Bangladesh’s dominant win over Pakistan in First ODI
Bangladesh captain Mehidy HasanMiraz credited his bowlers after Bangladesh secured a convincing win over Pakistanin the opening ODI of the three-match series.Playing at the Sher-e-
Shaheen Afridi admits Nahid Rana changed the game in first ODI loss
Bangladesh made a commandingstart to the ODI series against Pakistan, securing a 9-wicket victory in theopening match. The home side dominated the game at the Sher-e-Bangla Nationa
Nahid Rana, Tanzid Tamim star as Bangladesh crush Pakistan in the first ODI
Bangladesh have crushed Pakistan by 8 wickets in the first ODI to start the series with 1-0 up on Wednesday, March 11 in Mirpur. A sensational fifer from Nahid Rana bowled Pakistan
BCB offers free drinking water for fans during Bangladesh vs Pakistan ODI series
Fans heading to the stadium for the upcoming ODI series between Bangladesh and Pakistan will receive a great benefit this time. Ahead of the three-match series, the Bangladesh Cric
How to watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan ODI series worldwide
Cricket fans around the world will be able to watch the upcoming ODI series between Bangladesh and Pakistan starting on March 11. The three-match series will be broadcast across mu