Rabeya Khan Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|11th Mar, 2005
|Age
|19 years, 6 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|Matches
|4
|9
|Innings
|3
|4
|Not Out
|1
|1
|Runs
|15
|12
|High Score
|10
|11
|Average
|7.50
|4.00
|Strike Rate
|71.42
|50.00
|100S
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|4S
|1
|0
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|Matches
|4
|9
|Innings
|4
|9
|overs
|30.5
|33
|Runs
|126
|144
|wickets
|5
|12
|bestinning
|3/30
|4/8
|bestmatch
|3/30
|4/8
|Average
|25.20
|12.00
|econ
|4.08
|4.36
|Strike Rate
|37.0
|16.5
|4W
|0
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
News related "Rabeya Khan"
Bangladesh A women's team seal series 4-1 with dominant 8-wicket win in last T20
Bangladesh A women’s team wrappedup the five-match series in style with a commanding 8-wicket victory over SriLanka A women’s team in the fifth and final match on Thursday (Septemb
Bangladesh women’s A crush Sri Lanka women’s A by 104 Runs in second T20
Bangladesh women’s A teamdelivered a stunning all-round performance in the second T20 of the series,demolishing Sri Lanka women’s A team by a massive 104-run margin at Colombo's PS
Bangladesh 'A' Women secure dominant 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka 'A' Women
Bangladesh ‘A’ women's team puton a commanding performance to beat Sri Lanka ‘A’ women’s team by 7 wickets intheir own backyard. The hosts managed to post 113 runs after opting to
We need to work on our approach and intent in batting: Joty
Bangladesh women's team captain Nigar Sultana Joty spoke after yet another defeat against India Women's team. Bangladesh lost the match by 21 runs in pursuit of the 156/5 posted by
Joty-Rabeya hits career best ranking
Bangladesh's captain Nigar Sultana Joty and leg-spinner Rabeya Khan have risen to the top of the career rankings. Both of them have received ratings for their excellent performance
If the top-order batter is scoring runs, it gets easy for other batters to score runs: Rabeya
Rabeya Khan, the Bangladeshi all-rounder, attributed her team's 44-run loss to India in the opening game of the five-match T20I series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium o
Rabeya, Trisna improve in the latest ICC women's T20I rankings
Bangladesh women team were thumped by Australia women team at home. But some individual performances were superb to watch. That's why Bangladesh women's have upped in the ICC ranki
Marufa, Rabeya in Women's Premier League 2024 Auction
2 cricketers from Bangladesh havebeen named in the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction. Marufa Akter and RabeyaKhan are the two cricketers who have given Bangladesh new prospects
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Fargana Hoque, Nahida Akter create history in latest ICC ODI Rankings
Fargana Hoque and Nahida Akter ofthe Bangladesh women's team have received the award for excellent performancein the recently-concluded ODI series against India. On Saturday, Farga
Bangladesh women avoid whitewash as they win the final T20I by 4 wickets
Bangladesh women have beaten the India women by 6 wickets with 11 balls to spare to avoid the clean sweep on Thursday (13th JuIy) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka.In
Bangladesh win big but eliminated from ICC U19 Women's World Cup
Bangladesh have finished the ICCU19 Women’s World Cup mission with a comfortable 5-wicket win against UAE onWednesday (January 25). Bangladesh finished third in the group despite t