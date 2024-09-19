
Rabeya Khan Career, Biography & More

Rabeya Khan
NationalityBangladesh
RoleAll Rounder
Born11th Mar, 2005
Age19 years, 6 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewODIT20I
Matches49
Innings34
Not Out11
Runs1512
High Score1011
Average7.504.00
Strike Rate71.4250.00
100S00
50S00
6S00
4S10
OverviewODIT20I
Matches 49
Innings 49
overs 30.533
Runs 126144
wickets 512
bestinning 3/304/8
bestmatch 3/304/8
Average 25.2012.00
econ 4.084.36
Strike Rate 37.016.5
4W 01
5W 00
10w 00
News related "Rabeya Khan"
thumb

Bangladesh A women's team seal series 4-1 with dominant 8-wicket win in last T20

Bangladesh A women’s team wrappedup the five-match series in style with a commanding 8-wicket victory over SriLanka A women’s team in the fifth and final match on Thursday (Septemb

thumb

Bangladesh women’s A crush Sri Lanka women’s A by 104 Runs in second T20

Bangladesh women’s A teamdelivered a stunning all-round performance in the second T20 of the series,demolishing Sri Lanka women’s A team by a massive 104-run margin at Colombo's PS

thumb

Bangladesh 'A' Women secure dominant 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka 'A' Women

Bangladesh ‘A’ women's team puton a commanding performance to beat Sri Lanka ‘A’ women’s team by 7 wickets intheir own backyard. The hosts managed to post 113 runs after opting to

thumb

We need to work on our approach and intent in batting: Joty

Bangladesh women's team captain Nigar Sultana Joty spoke after yet another defeat against India Women's team. Bangladesh lost the match by 21 runs in pursuit of the 156/5 posted by

thumb

Joty-Rabeya hits career best ranking

Bangladesh's captain Nigar Sultana Joty and leg-spinner Rabeya Khan have risen to the top of the career rankings. Both of them have received ratings for their excellent performance

thumb

If the top-order batter is scoring runs, it gets easy for other batters to score runs: Rabeya

Rabeya Khan, the Bangladeshi all-rounder, attributed her team's 44-run loss to India in the opening game of the five-match T20I series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium o

thumb

Rabeya, Trisna improve in the latest ICC women's T20I rankings

Bangladesh women team were thumped by Australia women team at home. But some individual performances were superb to watch. That's why Bangladesh women's have upped in the ICC ranki

thumb

Marufa, Rabeya in Women's Premier League 2024 Auction

2 cricketers from Bangladesh havebeen named in the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction. Marufa Akter and RabeyaKhan are the two cricketers who have given Bangladesh new prospects

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Fargana Hoque, Nahida Akter create history in latest ICC ODI Rankings

Fargana Hoque and Nahida Akter ofthe Bangladesh women's team have received the award for excellent performancein the recently-concluded ODI series against India. On Saturday, Farga

thumb

Bangladesh women avoid whitewash as they win the final T20I by 4 wickets

Bangladesh women have beaten the India women by 6 wickets with 11 balls to spare to avoid the clean sweep on Thursday (13th JuIy) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka.In

thumb

Bangladesh win big but eliminated from ICC U19 Women's World Cup

Bangladesh have finished the ICCU19 Women’s World Cup mission with a comfortable 5-wicket win against UAE onWednesday (January 25). Bangladesh finished third in the group despite t

Latest News

app-banner

