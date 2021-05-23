Romesh Kaluwitharana Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Born
|24th Nov, 1969
|Age
|54 years, 8 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|49
|189
|5
|251
|145
|Innings
|78
|181
|5
|243
|219
|Not Out
|4
|14
|0
|21
|15
|Runs
|1933
|3711
|158
|5876
|8050
|High Score
|132
|102
|80
|140
|192
|Average
|26.12
|22.22
|31.60
|26.46
|39.46
|Strike Rate
|60.34
|77.70
|141.07
|null
|null
|100S
|3
|2
|0
|5
|16
|50S
|9
|23
|1
|36
|49
|6S
|6
|17
|5
|0
|0
|4S
|284
|411
|15
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|49
|189
|5
|251
|145
|Innings
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|24
|16
|0
|wickets
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|bestinning
|2/24
|2/16
|bestmatch
|2/24
|2/16
|Average
|12.00
|8.00
|econ
|12.00
|8.00
|Strike Rate
|6.0
|6.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Romesh Kaluwitharana"
Sri Lankan squad for England tour to be selected within week
Sri Lanka's national selectors will pick the squad for the forthcoming England tour next week.According to the sources in the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the selectors will not wait t