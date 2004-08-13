
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Rehan Ahmed Career, Biography & More

Rehan Ahmed
NationalityEngland
RoleAll Rounder
Born13th Aug, 2004
Age19 years, 30 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches12343913
Innings22229824
Not Out000941
Runs1182225797735
High Score106114940122
Average5.504.0011.0012.8524.2531.95
Strike Rate100.0053.33122.22116.2865.1074.69
100S000001
50S000004
6S001917
4S20223499
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 12343913
Innings 22342916
overs 36.520914475.2251.1
Runs 137116641103434937
wickets 753421024
bestinning 5/484/542/274/224/545/48
bestmatch 7/1374/542/274/224/547/137
Average 19.5723.2021.3326.2643.4039.04
econ 3.715.807.117.655.763.73
Strike Rate 31.524.018.020.545.262.7
4W 010110
5W 100002
10w 000000
News related "Rehan Ahmed"
thumb

Rehan Ahmed to leave India for an urgent family matter

Rehan Ahmed will return home with immediate effect citing an urgent family matter. But England will not make any additions to the squad with 1 test in Dharamsala remaining after to

thumb

England announce playing XI for first Test against India

England are entering the field inthe Hyderabad Test against India by increasing the strength of the spin department.There are 3 specialist spinners in England's announced XI on the

thumb

Izharulhaq Naveed joins Sydney Sixers as Rehan Ahmed withdraws in BBL 13

The Sydney Sixers have recalled Afghanistan legspinner Izharulhaq Naveed for this season's BBL after England's Rehan Ahmed withdrew from the tournament after being selected for the

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

England name newly looked ODI squad for West Indies tour

England’s ODI World Cup campaigndidn’t go very well. The English finished the World Cup journey from 7th placeafter winning only 3 matches out of 9 matches. This time they have mad

thumb

Michael Atherton’s son Josh De Caires named in England Lions squad for first time

The young player Josh De Caires,who is the son of a player who had captained England, has received a call-up toan England Lions training camp for the first time.Ten players, includ

thumb

Debutant Sam Hain, Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed star in England's comprehensive victory over Ireland

England have beaten Ireland by 48 runs in the second ODI on Saturday (23rd September). Will Jacks glorious 94 and the debutant Sam Hain's swashbuckling 89 followed by some witty bo

thumb

Top English cricketers who signup for SA20 2024

Nine England players have so far confirmed they will spend the northern hemisphere winter in the blazing South African sun for the second season of the SA20 league, which begins in

thumb

Rehan Ahmed included in the Ashes squad for England

Rehan Ahmed, the young 18 years old legspinner has been included in the squad for England in the Ashes. The spinner of Leicestershire has been added to the squad as a cover for Moe

thumb

Moeen Ali mulling Test return following England Ashes call

Moeen Ali is contemplating aninvitation from England to come out of retirement and replace the injured JackLeach in the Ashes.In the next 48 hours, theall-rounder will determine wh

thumb

Two England stars set to join Lahore Qalandars squad in PSL 8

Two England players, Jordan Cox and Sam Billings, will join the Lahore Qalandars squad on February 23 and 25 respectively, the franchise's media manager announced on Tuesday.Two En

thumb

Tom Abell, Rehan Ahmed named in England squad for Bangladesh tour

The England and Wales CricketBoard (ECB) has announced the squad on Thursday for the two limited-oversseries against Bangladesh next month. Rehan Ahmed, the leg-spinall-rounder who

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.