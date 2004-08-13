Rehan Ahmed Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|13th Aug, 2004
|Age
|19 years, 30 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|2
|3
|43
|9
|13
|Innings
|2
|2
|2
|29
|8
|24
|Not Out
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4
|1
|Runs
|11
|8
|22
|257
|97
|735
|High Score
|10
|6
|11
|49
|40
|122
|Average
|5.50
|4.00
|11.00
|12.85
|24.25
|31.95
|Strike Rate
|100.00
|53.33
|122.22
|116.28
|65.10
|74.69
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6S
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1
|7
|4S
|2
|0
|2
|23
|4
|99
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|2
|3
|43
|9
|13
|Innings
|2
|2
|3
|42
|9
|16
|overs
|36.5
|20
|9
|144
|75.2
|251.1
|Runs
|137
|116
|64
|1103
|434
|937
|wickets
|7
|5
|3
|42
|10
|24
|bestinning
|5/48
|4/54
|2/27
|4/22
|4/54
|5/48
|bestmatch
|7/137
|4/54
|2/27
|4/22
|4/54
|7/137
|Average
|19.57
|23.20
|21.33
|26.26
|43.40
|39.04
|econ
|3.71
|5.80
|7.11
|7.65
|5.76
|3.73
|Strike Rate
|31.5
|24.0
|18.0
|20.5
|45.2
|62.7
|4W
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5W
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Rehan Ahmed"
Rehan Ahmed to leave India for an urgent family matter
Rehan Ahmed will return home with immediate effect citing an urgent family matter. But England will not make any additions to the squad with 1 test in Dharamsala remaining after to
England announce playing XI for first Test against India
England are entering the field inthe Hyderabad Test against India by increasing the strength of the spin department.There are 3 specialist spinners in England's announced XI on the
Izharulhaq Naveed joins Sydney Sixers as Rehan Ahmed withdraws in BBL 13
The Sydney Sixers have recalled Afghanistan legspinner Izharulhaq Naveed for this season's BBL after England's Rehan Ahmed withdrew from the tournament after being selected for the
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
England name newly looked ODI squad for West Indies tour
England’s ODI World Cup campaigndidn’t go very well. The English finished the World Cup journey from 7th placeafter winning only 3 matches out of 9 matches. This time they have mad
Michael Atherton’s son Josh De Caires named in England Lions squad for first time
The young player Josh De Caires,who is the son of a player who had captained England, has received a call-up toan England Lions training camp for the first time.Ten players, includ
Debutant Sam Hain, Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed star in England's comprehensive victory over Ireland
England have beaten Ireland by 48 runs in the second ODI on Saturday (23rd September). Will Jacks glorious 94 and the debutant Sam Hain's swashbuckling 89 followed by some witty bo
Top English cricketers who signup for SA20 2024
Nine England players have so far confirmed they will spend the northern hemisphere winter in the blazing South African sun for the second season of the SA20 league, which begins in
Rehan Ahmed included in the Ashes squad for England
Rehan Ahmed, the young 18 years old legspinner has been included in the squad for England in the Ashes. The spinner of Leicestershire has been added to the squad as a cover for Moe
Moeen Ali mulling Test return following England Ashes call
Moeen Ali is contemplating aninvitation from England to come out of retirement and replace the injured JackLeach in the Ashes.In the next 48 hours, theall-rounder will determine wh
Two England stars set to join Lahore Qalandars squad in PSL 8
Two England players, Jordan Cox and Sam Billings, will join the Lahore Qalandars squad on February 23 and 25 respectively, the franchise's media manager announced on Tuesday.Two En
Tom Abell, Rehan Ahmed named in England squad for Bangladesh tour
The England and Wales CricketBoard (ECB) has announced the squad on Thursday for the two limited-oversseries against Bangladesh next month. Rehan Ahmed, the leg-spinall-rounder who