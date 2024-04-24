
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Karthik Meiyappan Career, Biography & More

Karthik Meiyappan
NationalityUnited Arab Emirates
RoleBowlers
Born8th Oct, 2000
Age23 years, 10 months, 4 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches31141431
Innings226622
Not Out4444
Runs1631919163
High Score24121224
Average9.059.509.509.05
Strike Rate48.9482.6082.6048.94
100S0000
50S0000
6S0000
4S112211
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches 31141431
Innings 31141431
overs 201.24848201.2
Runs 11143353351114
wickets 37222237
bestinning 4/374/254/254/37
bestmatch 4/374/254/254/37
Average 30.1015.2215.2230.10
econ 5.536.976.975.53
Strike Rate 32.613.013.032.6
4W 4114
5W 0000
10w 0000
News related "Karthik Meiyappan"
thumb

Ireland to host South Africa in Abu Dhabi in September

Ireland will play ODI and T20Iseries against South Africa in United Arab Emirates in September. The twoseries were scheduled to be hosted in Ireland, but owing to economic andinfra

thumb

UAE qualify for Asia Cup 2025

The United Arab Emirates (UAE)have secured a place in the main stage of the 2025 Asia Cup after defeatingOman in the final of the ACC Premier Cup. Skipper Mohammed Waseem led from

thumb

Pakistan-bound Usman Khan investigated by UAE for allegedly breaching a contract

Usman Khan's declaration of hisintention to play for Pakistan has prompted an investigation by the EmiratesCricket Board (ECB) into whether or not his actions violate his contract

thumb

Afghanistan to tour UAE later this month

On Thursday, the AfghanistanCricket Board (ACB) announced that the squad would travel to the United ArabEmirates (UAE) later this month to compete in a series of three Twenty20Inte

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Michael Atherton’s son Josh De Caires named in England Lions squad for first time

The young player Josh De Caires,who is the son of a player who had captained England, has received a call-up toan England Lions training camp for the first time.Ten players, includ

thumb

33-year-old Asif Khan earns maiden T20I call-up in UAE squad for New Zealand series

United Arab Emirates (UAE) hasannounced a 16-member squad for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand.With this series, experienced cricketer Mohammad Waseem will make his

thumb

Litton's Surrey Jaguars into final with convincing win over Vancouver Knights

The playoff stages of the Global T20Canada saw the Surrey Jaguars register a comprehensive 38-run victory over theVancouver Knights in Qualifier 1 to find themselves in the final.

thumb

UAE announce squad for ODI World Cup Qualifier

United Arab Emirates (UAE) havenamed a 15-man squad on Monday (June 12) for the ICC Men's Cricket World CupQualifier 2023 in Zimbabwe.The squad is led by MohammadWaseem and include

thumb

Sri Lanka cricket team get in trouble for hotel rooms in Zimbabwe

The cricketers and staff of the SriLanka team had to face many problems checking into the hotel in Bulawayo,Zimbabwe for the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier. However, the issue was lat

thumb

It worked really nicely: Alick Athanaze reveals his conversation with Brian Lara

West Indies young batter AlickAthanaze hits the joint-fastest half-century on ODI debut on Friday (June 9)against United Arab Emirates (UAE). He smashed a 65-run innings from 45 ba

thumb

My dream is not to play for Pakistan: Usman Khan

Usman Khan's name was not knownin the cricket arena even a few months ago. The 28-year-old right-handed battergrabbed attention by scoring centuries in Bangladesh Premier League (B

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.