
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Basil Hameed Career, Biography & More

Basil Hameed
NationalityUnited Arab Emirates
RoleBatsman
Born15th Apr, 1992
Age32 years, 3 months, 27 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches37363637
Innings34313134
Not Out1881
Runs817394394817
High Score63424263
Average24.7517.1317.1324.75
Strike Rate73.01117.26117.2673.01
100S0000
50S3003
6S19151519
4S58202058
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches 37363637
Innings 30202030
overs 168.44343168.4
Runs 676304304676
wickets 36171736
bestinning 5/173/203/205/17
bestmatch 5/173/203/205/17
Average 18.7717.8817.8818.77
econ 4.007.067.064.00
Strike Rate 28.115.115.128.1
4W 2002
5W 1001
10w 0000
News related "Basil Hameed"
thumb

Ireland to host South Africa in Abu Dhabi in September

Ireland will play ODI and T20Iseries against South Africa in United Arab Emirates in September. The twoseries were scheduled to be hosted in Ireland, but owing to economic andinfra

thumb

UAE qualify for Asia Cup 2025

The United Arab Emirates (UAE)have secured a place in the main stage of the 2025 Asia Cup after defeatingOman in the final of the ACC Premier Cup. Skipper Mohammed Waseem led from

thumb

Pakistan-bound Usman Khan investigated by UAE for allegedly breaching a contract

Usman Khan's declaration of hisintention to play for Pakistan has prompted an investigation by the EmiratesCricket Board (ECB) into whether or not his actions violate his contract

thumb

Afghanistan to tour UAE later this month

On Thursday, the AfghanistanCricket Board (ACB) announced that the squad would travel to the United ArabEmirates (UAE) later this month to compete in a series of three Twenty20Inte

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Michael Atherton’s son Josh De Caires named in England Lions squad for first time

The young player Josh De Caires,who is the son of a player who had captained England, has received a call-up toan England Lions training camp for the first time.Ten players, includ

thumb

33-year-old Asif Khan earns maiden T20I call-up in UAE squad for New Zealand series

United Arab Emirates (UAE) hasannounced a 16-member squad for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand.With this series, experienced cricketer Mohammad Waseem will make his

thumb

UAE announce squad for ODI World Cup Qualifier

United Arab Emirates (UAE) havenamed a 15-man squad on Monday (June 12) for the ICC Men's Cricket World CupQualifier 2023 in Zimbabwe.The squad is led by MohammadWaseem and include

thumb

Sri Lanka cricket team get in trouble for hotel rooms in Zimbabwe

The cricketers and staff of the SriLanka team had to face many problems checking into the hotel in Bulawayo,Zimbabwe for the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier. However, the issue was lat

thumb

It worked really nicely: Alick Athanaze reveals his conversation with Brian Lara

West Indies young batter AlickAthanaze hits the joint-fastest half-century on ODI debut on Friday (June 9)against United Arab Emirates (UAE). He smashed a 65-run innings from 45 ba

thumb

My dream is not to play for Pakistan: Usman Khan

Usman Khan's name was not knownin the cricket arena even a few months ago. The 28-year-old right-handed battergrabbed attention by scoring centuries in Bangladesh Premier League (B

thumb

PCB proposes to host four matches in Pakistan, remainder tournament in the UAE of Asia Cup 2023

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has proposed a new plan for hosting the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 as India considers moving the venue to the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh or Sri L

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.