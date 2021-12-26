Shiraz Ahmed Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|United Arab Emirates
|Role
|Bowlers
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|T20
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100S
|0
|50S
|0
|6S
|0
|4S
|0
|Overview
|T20
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|7
|overs
|23
|Runs
|215
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|3/22
|bestmatch
|3/22
|Average
|35.83
|econ
|9.34
|Strike Rate
|23.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10w
|0
News related "Shiraz Ahmed"
Taskin, Chandimal sign for Sylhet Sunrisers
Sylhet Sunrisers have confirmed Taskin Ahmed as direct local signing alongside two overseas players for the 2022 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).Each team can sign one local player