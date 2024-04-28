
Maaz Khan Biography

Maaz Khan
NationalityPakistan
RoleAll Rounder
OverviewT20List A
Matches131
Innings31
Not Out20
Runs102
High Score82
Average10.002.00
Strike Rate76.92100.00
100S00
50S00
6S00
4S00
OverviewT20List A
Matches 131
Innings 111
overs 368
Runs 31741
wickets 120
bestinning 4/46
bestmatch 4/46
Average 26.41
econ 8.805.12
Strike Rate 18.0
4W 10
5W 00
10w 00
News related "Maaz Khan"
thumb

Shaheen Shah Afridi gives update about Haris Rauf's injury

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf,who started bowling again in the nets three days ago, is making a cautiousrecovery. During a post-match presentation following Pakistan's fifth T20I

thumb

We will have the team ready come the time of World Cup: Babar

After losing the fourth T20International against New Zealand on Wednesday, Pakistan's white-ball captainBabar Azam expressed optimism that his squad will be prepared for the next T

thumb

Sana Mir appointed ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier ambassador

Legendary Pakistani captain SanaMir has been selected by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as theambassador for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, which will take place

thumb

Mohammad Rizwan ruled out of New Zealand series

On Wednesday, April 24, thePakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that Mohammad Rizwan has been ruled out ofthe next two games of the series against New Zealand. It is believed that dur

thumb

Haseebullah replaces Azam Khan in Pakistan T20I squad

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)has named wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah as the substitute for Azam Khan, whowas sidelined for the T20I series against New Zealand owing to an inju

thumb

PCB forms a medical board to investigate Ihsanullah's injury issue

The treatment of Pakistani bowlerIhsanullah has created a lot of uncertainty. A few days ago, the PakistanCricket Board (PCB) decided to transfer this pacer to the UK for medicaltr

thumb

I worked as a laborer at Ajman Gas while continuing to play cricket: Usman

Usman Khan, a part of Pakistan'sT20I team for the series against New Zealand, has spoken up about the hardshipshe has experienced throughout his cricket career.Like ten other sons

thumb

Babar may not play all matches in New Zealand series

The head coach of Pakistan, AzharMahmood, has stated that there is no certainty that skipper Babar Azam wouldplay in all five of the forthcoming T20 International series against Ne

thumb

Which country will host next Asia Cup tournaments? India and Pakistan not in contention

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC)is likely to make a fresh decision on the Asia Cup. The ACC intends to bid forAsia Cup media rights for four to eight years next month. A choice has

thumb

Possible hosts revealed for upcoming Asia Cup competitions

The ACC intends to commence the media rights bidding process for the Asia Cup within the next month, after consulting with Indian broadcasting firms.As per a Cricbuzz report, the A

thumb

RIP Pakistan domestic cricket: Hafeez

A few days ago, Imad Wasim andMohammad Amir came into the discussion after performing well in PSL. Later,they came out from their retirement in talks with the PCB. Both have got ac

thumb

Usman Khan set to play for Pakistan in New Zealand T20Is

Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of thePakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has revealed that Usman Khan is one of theplayers being considered for selection for the forthcoming T20 Internationalser

Latest News

