Matilda Lugg
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Born
|12th Nov, 1999
|Age
|24 years, 9 months,
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|High Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100S
|50S
|6S
|4S
|Overview
|Matches
|Innings
|overs
|Runs
|wickets
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|5W
|10w
