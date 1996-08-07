Clayton Floyd Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Netherlands
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|7th Aug, 1996
|Age
|28 years, 5 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|9
|4
|4
|9
|Innings
|4
|3
|3
|4
|Not Out
|1
|2
|2
|1
|Runs
|13
|24
|24
|13
|High Score
|9
|21
|21
|9
|Average
|4.33
|24.00
|24.00
|4.33
|Strike Rate
|76.47
|100.00
|100.00
|76.47
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4S
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|9
|4
|4
|9
|Innings
|9
|4
|4
|9
|overs
|63
|11
|11
|63
|Runs
|305
|102
|102
|305
|wickets
|5
|2
|2
|5
|bestinning
|2/41
|1/14
|1/14
|2/41
|bestmatch
|2/41
|1/14
|1/14
|2/41
|Average
|61.00
|51.00
|51.00
|61.00
|econ
|4.84
|9.27
|9.27
|4.84
|Strike Rate
|75.6
|33.0
|33.0
|75.6
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Clayton Floyd"
Ireland, Scotland to play against host Netherlands in tri-series ahead of T20 World Cup
In the run-up to the World Cup,the All-European Tri Series will take place. In the Netherlands,Scotland-Ireland will face the hosts in a tri-series. This T20 tri-series willcontrib
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
We also want to try and get the ICC's attention: Bas de Leede
The epic journey of the Netherlands in the World Cup continues. After defeating South Africa, who are in flying form, this time the Dutch defeated Bangladesh by 87 runs. Such
It wasn't the easiest track to bat on: De Leede after win against Bangladesh
The Netherlands fairytalecontinues at the World Cup. After beating South Africa, the Dutch beatBangladesh by 87 runs. Scott Edwards' team saw a great win over theTigers.The Netherl
We’ve said earlier we want to go till the semis: Meekeren
Bangladesh tasted the fifthdefeat in a row in the World Cup. An 87-run loss to associate countryNetherlands virtually ended the Tigers' dream of semis. All batters failed.Shakib, w
We are putting the work in and getting some of those rewards: Edwards
The fairy tale of the Netherlandsin the World Cup continues. After beating South Africa, the Dutch beatBangladesh by 87 runs. Scott Edwards' team saw a great win on Saturday (Octob
Netherlands record biggest win as associate country against full-member team
Orange is called the color ofpositivity. The orange-jerseyed Netherlands seem to be proving themselves verywell in the ongoing World Cup. Against the Netherlands, Bangladesh again
We're targeting to win every game: Edwards ahead of Bangladesh game
The Netherlands was the onlyassociate member with Test playing teams in the Super League. Much like a fairytale, the Dutch have made it to the World Cup. This is not the end! Defea
Edwards thinks Cook's good idea about Bangladesh side will help them in match
A team's strengths and weaknessescomplement one another. Cricket players, on the other hand, are loath to exposetheir own frailties while threatening their opponents with their abi
Just want batting to click last four games: Edwards after 309-run defeat against Australia
Netherlands succumbed to amiserable defeat to Australia yesterday. The Dutch lost to the Aussies by ahuge margin of 309 runs in a match full of records. Forgetting the misery ofthi
Paul van Meekeren's old tweet surfaces online after his stellar spell against South Africa
Netherlands' pacer Paul van Meekeren's old tweet caught the attention of the cricket fraternity following his terrific bowling spell against South Africa during the 13th edition of
Some records of South Africa-Netherlands match in ODI World Cup
Netherlands recorded a remarkabletriumph against South Africa in the ODI World Cup. The Proteas lost the gameafter being overwhelmed by the Dutch. As a result of the historic victo