Katherine Fraser Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Scotland
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|9th Apr, 2005
|Age
|19 years, 5 months, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|T20I
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|50
|High Score
|14
|Average
|6.25
|Strike Rate
|74.62
|100S
|0
|50S
|0
|6S
|0
|4S
|5
|Overview
|T20I
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|31
|overs
|98.4
|Runs
|513
|wickets
|39
|bestinning
|4/19
|bestmatch
|4/19
|Average
|13.15
|econ
|5.19
|Strike Rate
|15.1
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10w
|0
