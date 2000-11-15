
Todd Murphy Career, Biography & More

Todd Murphy
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born15th Nov, 2000
Age23 years, 8 months, 27 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches6101614
Innings100920
Not Out1033
Runs122062231
High Score4101941
Average13.5510.3313.58
Strike Rate59.5166.6653.22
100S0000
50S0000
6S3003
4S150530
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches 6101614
Innings 1091525
overs 175.531134467.4
Runs 5341836651313
wickets 2191350
bestinning 7/1243/352/297/124
bestmatch 7/1243/352/297/86
Average 25.4220.3351.1526.26
econ 3.035.904.962.80
Strike Rate 50.220.661.856.1
4W 1004
5W 1001
10w 0000
News related "Todd Murphy"
thumb

Australia name squad for first Pakistan Test as Warner set to retire from Test cricket

Australia have named a 14-playermen’s squad for the first Test match against Pakistan in Perth starting onDecember 14.Australia's selectors made noshocks, picking 10 of the 11 play

thumb

Speedster Lance Morris may get a place in Australia Test team

As they prepare for theforthcoming three-match Test series against Pakistan, Australia's cricketselectors are debating whether to include the fiery Western Australia fastbowler Lan

thumb

It's just been about trying to manage myself through workload: Murphy

Todd Murphy is still gettingadjusted to the additional burden that his body has been put through this yearas a result of his emergence as a Test bowler. However, he is hoping that

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Smith's fighting 71 and Murphys entertaining 34 help Aussies getting slender lead at Oval

Smith's fighting 71, Murphy's brisk 34 and Cummins' supportive 36 helped Aussies getting a slender lead of 12 runs at KIA Oval, 5th test after day 2.Australia started with being 61

thumb

Starc's four far aids Aussies wrapping up England for 283 to be on top after day 1

Australia on top after day 1 in Oval test. The first two sessions were shared by both teams but the last one belonged to the visitors as they wrapped up England for 283 and they ha

thumb

No spinner in Australia XI for the first time in 11 years in Tests

Australia have announced theplaying XI for the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester. Two players will bereplaced from the squad that lost the third Test against England in Headingley.Jo

thumb

Australia and India announce squad for WTC final

The final match of this year'scycle of the ICC World Test Championship will take place in June. Both Indiaand Australia are preparing vigorously for the final. The final squads of

thumb

Uncapped spinner Todd Murphy included in Australia squad for India Tests

Australia have named an 18-membersquad on Wednesday for the India tour which starts next month. The squad featuresfour spinners including the uncapped Todd Murphy. Cricket Australi

thumb

Australian and England players are available for entire IPL 2023

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have been notified of player availability for the 2023 season by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).The Board of Control for Cr

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Pucovski named among Australian cricketers to train in Chennai ahead of India series

Preparations for the criticalTest series in India next year have already begun for Australia, with theannouncement that eight players would attend the MRF Academy in Chennai to pre

