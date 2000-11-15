Todd Murphy Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|15th Nov, 2000
|Age
|23 years, 8 months, 27 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|10
|16
|14
|Innings
|10
|0
|9
|20
|Not Out
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Runs
|122
|0
|62
|231
|High Score
|41
|0
|19
|41
|Average
|13.55
|10.33
|13.58
|Strike Rate
|59.51
|66.66
|53.22
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4S
|15
|0
|5
|30
|Overview
|TEST
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|10
|16
|14
|Innings
|10
|9
|15
|25
|overs
|175.5
|31
|134
|467.4
|Runs
|534
|183
|665
|1313
|wickets
|21
|9
|13
|50
|bestinning
|7/124
|3/35
|2/29
|7/124
|bestmatch
|7/124
|3/35
|2/29
|7/86
|Average
|25.42
|20.33
|51.15
|26.26
|econ
|3.03
|5.90
|4.96
|2.80
|Strike Rate
|50.2
|20.6
|61.8
|56.1
|4W
|1
|0
|0
|4
|5W
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
