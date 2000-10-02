Haider Ali Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|2nd Oct, 2000
|Age
|23 years, 10 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|33
|115
|39
|21
|Innings
|2
|30
|110
|38
|34
|Not Out
|0
|3
|11
|1
|1
|Runs
|42
|499
|2270
|1259
|1459
|High Score
|29
|68
|91
|118
|206
|Average
|21.00
|18.48
|22.92
|34.02
|44.21
|Strike Rate
|127.27
|126.32
|134.16
|86.70
|67.14
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|50S
|0
|3
|13
|10
|7
|6S
|2
|22
|104
|33
|20
|4S
|4
|42
|200
|109
|201
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|33
|115
|39
|21
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|7.75
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Haider Ali"
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
BPL 2024 Players' Draft: List of foreign cricketers with base price
The BangladeshPremier League (BPL) 2024players’ draft will be held on Sunday (September 24). 448foreign cricketers have registered their names in this year's players' draft. Thelis
Haider Ali scores a century for Derbyshire
Pakistan batsman Haider Ali scored his maiden century by helping 18 boundaries in the LV Country Championship on Monday (June 12) while playing for Derbyshire.Haider Ali scored his
Haider Ali takes a stunner catch in County Championship
Pakistan batsman Haider Ali took a sensational catch on the second slip to sack Michael Jones during the County Championship Division Two encounter in Derbyshire against Durham.Hai
Haider Ali joins Derbyshire for upcoming County Championship
Pakistan's young right-hander Haider Ali has joined Derbyshire County Cricket Club for the upcoming 2023 County Championship.Pakistani star batter Haider Ali will represent Derbysh
Haider Ali joins Derbyshire for County season 2023
Pakistani batter Haider Ali has joined Derbyshire for the upcoming 2023 County season. The 22-year-old will be available to the district in all formats for the entire season, subje
Babar Azam named Peshawar Zalmi captain
Babar Azam will lead PeshawarZalmi in the upcoming eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), asrevealed by the team on Wednesday. The 28-year-old Babar, the all-formatcapta
Mohammad Hasnain denied NOC for LPL 2022
8 Pakistani cricketers willparticipate in the Lankan Premier League (LPL) this time. Mohammad Hasnain alsogot the team. But the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has declined Hasnain’s
Babar Azam joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2023
In preparation for the upcomingPakistan Super League (PSL) season, Karachi Kings have traded their captainBabar Azam to Peshawar Zalmi for Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik. Quetta Gladi
Stokes shows signs of return to his form, Livingstone back in England's win over Pakistan
England have continued their goodform in T20 cricket as they beat Pakistan by 6 wickets in their first officialwarm-up match in Brisbane on Monday (October 17).Pakistan rested Baba
Nawaz, Iftikhar's quick fire innings helps Pakistan to win tri-series final
Mohammad Nawaz and Iftikhar Ahmed’stwo quick fire innings gives Pakistan the victory in the Bangla Wash T20I Tri-Seriesfinal beating New Zealand by 5 wickets on Friday (October 14)
Babar's 79* gives Pakistan easy win against New Zealand
Pakistan picked up twoconsecutive victories in the ongoing T20 tri-series. They beat the hosts NewZealand by six wickets in their second match in Christchurch on Saturday(October 8