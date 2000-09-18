
  • Dilshan Madushanka Career, Records, Biography & More

Dilshan Madushanka Career, Records, Biography & More

Dilshan Madushanka
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBowlers
Born18th Sep, 2000
Age23 years, 10 months, 24 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1611281310
Innings2348513
Not Out1313510
Runs052211065
High Score04112518
Average0.000.664.2021.66
Strike Rate0.0071.4233.3352.5076.9240.88
100S000000
50S000000
6S000100
4S010128
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1611281310
Innings 1611281319
overs 17443687.4104.4217.4
Runs 77221353801528786
wickets 01012292733
bestinning 3/153/243/245/406/33
bestmatch 3/153/243/245/408/63
Average 22.1029.4127.6219.5523.81
econ 4.525.029.809.135.043.61
Strike Rate 26.418.018.123.239.5
4W 000011
5W 000011
10w 000000
News related "Dilshan Madushanka"
thumb

Madushanka ruled out for the rest of the series.

Sri Lankan fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka has been ruled out for the third ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, as he suffered a hamstring injury in the 2nd game.Madushanka, who h

thumb

Rachin Ravindra wins ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year award

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra wonthe ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year award for 2023 for his outstandingperformance. Ravindra was in great form in 2023, especially in the ODI Wor

thumb

Marufa Akter nominated for ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023

4 cricketers each have beennominated as emerging cricketers of 2023 in the men and women categories. Thereis also a Bangladeshi on the shortlist, in women's cricket. There is no na

thumb

ICC World Cup 2023: List of highest wicket-takers

India pacer Mohammed Shami wasnot in the playing XI in the first four matches. After getting the opportunity Shamiwas in tremendous form throughout the whole ODI World Cup. He is t

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

World Cup 2023: Dilshan Madushanka bowls a brilliant inswinger to uproot Rohit Sharma's off-stump

Team India are locking horns with the Sri Lankan cricket team in the 33rd game of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 tournament. The game is currently being held at the iconic Wankhe

thumb

Wanindu Hasaranga misses out Sri Lanka's Asia Cup squad

Sri Lanka has announced a15-member squad just a day ago before the Asia Cup starts. Star all-rounder WaninduHasaranga, who is suffering from injury, is not in the squad. However, K

thumb

Towhid Hridoy leaves LPL in style

Jaffna Kings has returned to thewinning streak after losing 2 matches in a row in the Lanka Premier League(LPL). Bangladesh cricketer Towhid Hridoy also played a major role in thet

thumb

Pakistan High Commission Dhaka emerges victorious in inter-Mission Cricket Tournament

Pakistan High Commission Dhaka cricket team clinched the championship trophy in the inter-Mission cricket tournament held here in Dhaka. The tournament organised by the British Hig

thumb

Suryakumar's devastating century guides India to T20I series win against Sri Lanka

India have clinched the T20I seriesby 2-1 with a huge win of 91 runs against Sri Lanka on Saturday (January 7) inRajkot. This is their second big win in terms of runs against Sri L

thumb

Axar, Suryakumar fight hard but Shanaka's all-round show helps Sri Lanka level series

After the first match, the secondT20I between the host India and the visiting Sri Lanka was also a close fight.This time, however, Sri Lanka left the field with a win. Axar Patel a

thumb

Asitha replaces Binura in Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup squad

Sri Lanka have included AsithaFernando in replace of the injured Binura Fernando in their squad for the ongoingICC T20 World Cup. Pacer Matheesha Pathirana and wicket-keeper batsma

